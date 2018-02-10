SCC discusses policy of Department of Islamic Affairs



Chaired by Khawla Al Mulla, the council approved draft law of 2018 on the amendment of Law No (2) of 2004 on municipalities in the Emirate of Sharjah as reported by the Sharjah Executive Council.

Al Mulla affirmed SCC's keenness to highlight the Department of Islamic Affairs’ role in the application of Shari'a and the dissemination of authentic values among the members of the community. She also expressed the high interest of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to provide decent life for citizens, underscoring His Highness’ generous gestures most recently and notably the massive hike of pension salaries.

She advised the Council to give a considerable amount of discussion and support to the Department of Islamic Affairs’ issues and help it improve its services and development in the various fields for which it had been established to serve.

Expressing gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and to the Council, the Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al- Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he underlined the essential role the department plays in serving not only mosques and Islamic centres, but also instilling noble Islamic values in society and providing all needed guidance to youth.