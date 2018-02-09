DHR, National Career Exhibition participants discuss recruitment cooperation

The coordination meetings aim to discuss the mechanism of cooperation with public and private agencies to provide job opportunities for job seekers in all fields. Meetings were held with a number of banks, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, the General Command of the Armed Forces, the General Command of Sharjah Police and a number of federal and local bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

In light of the results of the meetings, the DHR expressed readiness to train candidates shortlisted for vacancies on the various required skills and knowledge so that the will pass the interviews held by the different companies. DHR will also conduct post-recruitment follow up of the selected employees to ensure their professional stability.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources expressed DHR’s keenness to enhance and boost relations with the various institutions to open new job opportunities to serve recruiting job seekers and to best achieve investing in the human resources.

He added that the department seeks to harness all efforts to invest in national cadres and enhance their participation in all sectors, employ their competitive capabilities in the labour market and achieve family and social stability being the real wealth of this country and the actual core of overall and sustainable development.