JRCC hosts 140,000 visitors and 400 events in 2017

The emirate’s largest furnished high-end venue, spanning 5,100 square metres – with a wide range of exclusive in-house events and catering facilities - has hosted more than 1,300 events since it opened its doors five years ago. The venue held 362 events for government bodies (27.5% of the total) and 954 social events (72.5% of the total) since it was inaugurated in 2013. The combined events saw the participation of a large number of official figures, experts and high-profile officials from the UAE and beyond.



Last year, JRCC welcomed 140,197 visitors and guests participating in 400 events, a figure that compares to the 120,000 guests that attended in 2016. The total number of guests who took part in events and gatherings organised and hosted by the centre over the past five years is 526,617. JRCC also attained near perfect visitor contentment levels in 2017, achieving 99% customer satisfaction in the regular opinion polls conducted by the venue.



“Since its opening in 2013, JRCC has succeeded in organising and hosting a large number of the most prestigious official and private events, including conferences, exhibitions and social gatherings. This is due to its excellent services in planning and organising, as well as its premium hospitality services and its dedicated team of highly qualified and experienced professionals who are able to host major events in compliance with highest global standards,” said Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC.



“Inspired and guided by the overarching developmental strategy of the emirate of Sharjah, JRCC has managed in only five years to become a firm favourite for the MICE industry, establishing itself as an outstanding destination and one that is a first choice for major organisations and companies,” she added.



Earlier in the year in May 2017, JRCC organised the second edition of the Sharjah Bridal Fair, which featured more than 130 exhibitors from GCC countries and presented premium bridal services. Attracting nearly 1,200 visitors a day, the fair included fashion shows and workshops, reflecting the professionalism of JRCC in organising events.



As part of events organised annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan, JRCC hosted the Kahraman Majlis 2017, which provided hospitality services to approximately 3,000 guests within 50 various events, out of which 24 were corporate gatherings organised by government and private corporations. In addition the JRCC culinary team secured more than 32 medals last year during their participation in local and international cookery competitions.



Through the year, JRCC plays host to several high profile events and forums. In 2017, some of these events included the third Sharjah FDI Forum in September 2017, followed by the fifth Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF) in October, and the ‘Building Digital Economies in the Arab World’ summit in November.



Offering exclusive services, integrated solutions and state-of-the-art facilities, Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre prides itself on hosting all forms of events and its outstanding capacity to cater to among others, social gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, weddings and public celebrations. JRCC strives to provide premium hospitality services delivered by a highly qualified and experienced team of attentive industry experts who are passionate about meeting the needs and fulfilling the requirements of guests and visitors.