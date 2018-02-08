Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 8th International Scout Gathering

The project will house permanent camps, challenges ground, permanent scout theatre, in addition to entertainment, sports and other facilities for scouts and children.



This came during His Highness’s attendance on Thursday of the opening ceremony of the eighth International Scout Gathering, held under the theme "Sharjah - World Book Capital for 2019 " at the Sharjah Scout Mission, with the participation of delegations from 82 countries from around the world.



General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the preparatory meeting of the organising committee for the event, delivered a speech in which he welcomed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the participants. He also thanked His Highness for his generous patronage of the event.

In his speech, Al Suwaidi also highlighted the achievements of the previous editions of the scout gathering since its launch in 2003.



"Today, we celebrate the opening of the eighth International Scout Gathering in recognition of the pioneering role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the patron of science, culture and the Scout Movement, for his invaluable contributions to disseminating culture, book and knowledge through the annual Sharjah International Book Fair, which became a mecca for publishers and authors. His Highness culminated these efforts by the opening of the Sharjah Book Authority and the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University, all of which have motivated us to choose this year's theme,” Al Suwaidi said.



The gathering aims to strengthen ties of friendship and brotherhood among the participants from all over the world, build their capacities, encourage them to exchange their cultures, accentuate the importance of reading, and get first-hand knowledge about landmarks in Sharjah.



Several guests also delivered speeches in which they thanked Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm reception, praising His Highness’ support for and patronage of scout movement and other cultural events.



After watching a scout musical documentary, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured shortlisted personalities of 2018 in recognition of their massive and sincere efforts in the evolvement of the scout movement in the UAE and the wider Arab Word.



His Highness received a commemorative gift from Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of Bahrain Scouts Association, represented in a model of the first school in Bahrain.



He also received the highest Egyptian Scout Order from Dr. Khalid Hassan Asawi, President of the Egyptian General Federation of Scout and Girl Guides, and another from the Sharjah Scout Mission from Naser Obaid Al Shamsi, CEO of the Higher Organising Committee and Chairman of the Board of Sharjah Scout Mission and General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi Chairman of the preparatory meeting of the organising committee for the event.



Before leaving the venue of the event, His Highness inspected the stands of the participating delegations and was detailed on the exhibits, wishing participants a pleasant stay in Sharjah and a safe return to their respective countries.



Attending the event along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police Ibrahim Abdul Malek, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Youth and Sports; heads of Arab and international scout associations, Dr. Salem Abdulrahman Al Darmaki, Chairman of Emirates Scout Association, and other VIP guests and senior officials.