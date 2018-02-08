Sharjah Ruler receives ICCROM delegation

The delegation comprises Dr. Webber Ndoro, ICCROM Director General; Dr. Zaki Aslan Director of ICCROM's Regional Conservation Centre (ICCROM- Sharjah); Dr. Yousef Fadl, Chairman of the National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, NCAM, in Sudan; Dr. Abdulrahman Ali, Director-General of the NCAM; Dr. Ijlal Mohammed Othman, Deputy Chairman of the NCAM and ICCROM in Sudan, and Dr. Stefano De Caro, Former Director-General of the ICCROM.

Welcoming the guests participating in the Arab Cultural Heritage Forum being held in Sharjah, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised ICCROM’s sincere efforts and contribution to studying and following up the cultural and architectural heritage that reflects Arab civilisations and their history in the various areas of the Arab World.

During the meeting, His Highness reviewed the international efforts exerted by the Organisation to preserve the cultural heritage in the Arab and African countries and welcomed the Director of the Organisation in his new position wishing him success. The meeting discussed means of cooperation between ICCROM and Sharjah in a number of cultural fields.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also familiarised himself with the work progress and mechanism of the Arab Cultural Heritage Forum which His Highness opened at the beginning of the week and is organised by ICCROM- Sharjah.

Dr. Webber Ndoro expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm reception, commending the enormous efforts exerted by the Emirate of Sharjah in the fields of culture and heritage and valuing its shrewd vision to preserve the various areas of cultural heritage.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accompanied his guests on a tour in the various facilities and sections of the Dara briefing them on its rare historical and geographical books as well as rare historical images of the Emirate of Sharjah and footage of the city of Makkah from the Ottoman period from 1916 to 1919.

The delegation also visited the foreign section library, where they learned about the Islamic calligraphy, in addition to the photo hall, decorations and medals.

The meeting was attended by Ali Ibrahim Salem Al Marri, Director-General of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara) and Dr. Yousuf Eidabi, Cultural Advisor at the Dara.