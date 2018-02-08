Sharjah Ruler issues Decrees forming Sharjah Municipal Councils

Emiri Decree No. (6) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Sharjah City Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Salem Ali Salem Ahmed Al Muhairi and the membership of 20 members.

According to Emiri Decree No. (7) of 2018, Khorfakkan Municipal Council will be formed and chaired by Rashid Khamis Obaid Al Naqbi and the membership of 8 members.

Emiri Decree No. (8) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Al Dhaid Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Saeed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi and the membership of 8 members.

Emiri Decree No. (9) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Mleiha Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Sultan Ali Saif Ali Al Ketbi and the membership of 6 members.

Emiri Decree No. (10) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Al Bataeh Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Mohammed Abdullah Rashid Helis Al Ketbi and the membership of 6 members.

Emiri Decree No. (11) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Al Madam Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Sultan Mohammed Ma’adad Huwaiden Al Ketbi and the membership of 6 members.

Emiri Decree No. (12) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Al Hamriya Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Humaid Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi and the membership of 6 members.



Emiri Decree No. (13) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Al Yahyaei and the membership of 8 members.

Emiri Decree No. (14) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Kalba Municipal Council under the chairmanship of Mohammed Abdullah Ali Saif Al Zaabi and the membership of 8 members.

Pursuant to the Emiri Decrees, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (2) of 2004 pertaining to the Municipalities in the Emirate of Sharjah and its executive regulations and amendments, the memberships of the Municipal Councils shall commence from the date of their formation. Each Council shall continue to conduct its business at the end of its term until the appointment of a new Council, and may be re-appointed from the expiration of their term of office.



The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.