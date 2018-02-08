SGMB to offer extensive media support for Sharjah Light Festival, 2018

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s partnership with the 8th Sharjah Light Festival (SLF 2018) comes as part of the Bureau’s policy to support the Sharjah government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Emirate’s tourism industry and cultural standing and put it on the global media map.

As the media partner of the SLF 2018, the SGMB will reach out to the global media and invite top media professionals from across the region and around the world as part of the efforts to showcase Sharjah's cultural, tourism and artistic offering, according to Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau. The Bureau will be providing comprehensive media coverage of the SLF 2018, in addition to harnessing the potential of social media.

"Sharjah Light Festival truly reflects the cultural, artistic and tourism offering of Sharjah as envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. We are honoured and proud to support this spectacular festival, which celebrates and shines the light on Sharjah’s magnificent architecture, art, culture and tourist attractions,” said Allay.

The Director of SGMB emphasised that Sharjah Light Festival is one of the most important and widely popular cultural event hosted by the Emirate, and the Bureau is keen to support and cover this unique festival. This cooperation also underscores the importance of concerted efforts among various institutions and entities of the Sharjah government in order to support and celebrate the best of Sharjah and its global reputation as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world, said Allay.

He pointed out that as part of the SGBM’s support for the Light Festival, the popular Arabic and English news portal, Sharjah24 www.sharjah24.ae, an initiative of the SGMB, will be providing extensive coverage of the festival.

Eighteen locations across Sharjah are being illuminated during the 11-day Sharjah Light Festival, being held from February 7-17 under the slogan 'Culture in Sharjah'.

The locations include the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies; Sharjah University Campus Avenue; University City Hall; Khalid Lagoon; Al Noor Mosque; Kalba Municipal Mosque, Sharjah Police Academy, Palm Oasis, the House or Justice, and several other popular tourist destinations and government buildings across Sharjah.

The festival includes a series of visual presentations inspired by science, creativity and knowledge. The show will be accompanied by music played by accomplished musicians from across the globe.