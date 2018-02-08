Sharjah Crown Prince attends SLF 2018

SLF organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the show will run till Feb.17.

Inspired by science, beauty and knowledge, the specially curated shows have illuminated 18 leading heritage buildings and architectural masterpieces.

His Highness received a commemorative gift from Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commercial and Tourism Development Authority, on the occasion of his honouring the launch of this year's events.

This year the festival will include 23 shows covering 18 popular locations in Sharjah, curated by more than 24 artists from 10 countries under the direction of French director Matteo Felix for the first time, the shows are being organised at Al Hamriya and Al Dhaid.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, SCTDA Chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa thanked the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for attended the launch of the ceremony, which comes within the framework of the programs and objectives of the Authority to highlight the emirate's identity, which is helped to enhance the Sharjah positioning on the international tourism map.

The SCTDA Chairman said that Sharjah Light festival 2017 had attracted over 700,000 visitors to the emirate while the festival got more than two million mentions on the social media sites.

The locations include Dr. Sultan Al Qassimi Center for Gulf Studies, Sharjah University Campus Avenue, University City Hall, Sharjah Police Academy, Khalid Lagoon, Al Noor Mosque, Palm Oasis, the House of Justice, the Heart of Sharjah, Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the Ammar Bin Yasser Mosque in Al Dhaid, Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Qassimi Mosque in Dibba Al-Hisn, the Municipality of Al Hamriya, the Town Planning Department of Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan Municipal Council, Kalba Municipal Council, and the Directorate of Human Resources in Kalba.

The Festival was attended by number of senior officials, head of the Government of Sharjah and sponsors of the festival.