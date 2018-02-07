Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates new publishing at 14th SFPF

The announcement of His Highness’s new publishing comes to coincide the 14th edition of the Sharjah Folklore Poetry Forum (SFPF).



His Highness’s new publishing includes eight poems, collected by His Highness from the poems of the late Sheikh Saqr bin Khalid Al Qasimi, through which His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has highlighted the reign of the late ruler from 1883 to 1914. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah further stresses the importance of knowing the late ruler’s personality.



These types of poems underscore the historical events in the UAE and the overall developments during that period. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the new publishing also highlights the unforgettable efforts of some of the significant men’s names who had a great impact on the country’s successful march.