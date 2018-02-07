Sultan Al Qasimi attends the 14th session of Sharjah Folklore Poetry Forum

His Highness was received upon his arrival by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, Rashid Sharar, Director Sharjah Folk Poetry Center and a number of officials poets, media and critics participating in the Forum.

The ceremony was started with a speech by the poet Rashid Sharar, the director of the Forum, expressing his appreciation for the patronage and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for the Forum. He also expressed the love of Sharjah for its guests of poets, critics and the audience of poetry.

After that, a documentary film about the poetry march of the three honoured poets, Butti Al Mazloum Al Suwaidi, Salim Saif Al Khalidi and Rima Abdullah Al Shurafa.

Then His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the poets and gave them certificates of appreciation and memorial shields.