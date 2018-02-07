Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Seed Bank, Al Dhaid Herbarium

Dr. Sheikh Sultan toured the building, visited its facilities and was briefed about the advanced equipment of the new building used to preserve seeds and the herbarium.

He also visited the new laboratories used for the screening, drying and preservation of seeds, as well as the herbarium, where stores parts of plants after drying, using specific methods.

He then visited the main seed laboratory, the advanced seed laboratory and the biotechnology laboratory, as well as other facilities and the seed refrigerators.

The inauguration of the bank represents a major addition to Sharjah’s decade-long effort to preserve plants and biodiversity in the region and protect endangered plants.

The Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium is about 2,450 square metres and comprises 20 rooms, four meeting rooms, two waiting rooms, a library, a service area of about 150 square metres, two security rooms each with 30 square metres of space, 125 parking places, including four parking spaces for people with disabilities.

The building includes nine laboratories three environmental, three microscopic, and three analysis labs in addition to a room for preserving seeds, a refrigerator for seed preservation and a room to dry seeds.