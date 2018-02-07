Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates the National Career Exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah

His Highness was toured the exhibition and met a number of officials from the participating parties. Also His Highness briefed on the fields of employment and training programs offered by their institutions to Emirati graduates.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the launch of the Launch of the Human Resources Department in Sharjah National Employment Program 2018, which aims at job seekers and contributes to the rehabilitation of (3000) national human resources through rehabilitation programs that are designed according to the needs of the government and private sectors to fill the available jobs in 2018.

The National Career Exhibition has attracted the participation of more than 80 governmental and private entities that offer a wide range of employment opportunities, as well as the best training programs for Emirati graduates that help them identify suitable employment opportunities and facilitate their employment and career development.

The Exhibition, which is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is an ideal platform to help young Emiratis and new graduates learn about the job opportunities available in the labor market.

The exhibition is being held in partnership with the Sharjah Government’s Directorate of Human Resources and Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), and is sponsored by Sharjah Islamic Bank, with the participation of the Armed Forces of the UAE. The exhibition is also witnessing a large participation of government departments, private institutions, banks, insurance companies, and recruitment companies among others.

Following the official opening of the exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured Saqr Ghobash, former Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, for his support and efforts throughout his career to empower human resources and Emiratisation.

His Highness also honoured UAE Central Bank for its role in supporting Emiratisation in the banking sector and received the award on behalf of Governor Saif Hadef Al-Shamsi Assistant Governor of the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Department.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, also honoured four awards for human resource development in the banking, insurance, banking, and finance sectors, which is the Best Emiratization Executive Award and Best Executive Director Award for Emiratisation.

The Exhibition was attended by several officials, heads of federal, local departments and banking leader’s institutions.