Twelve teams from Emirati universities compete in At EDUCOM competition for designing assistive apps

The General Coordinator of the Competition Mr. Mohamed Nabulsi has confirmed that the number of students to participate has reached 65, formulating 19 teams from 8 universities in United Arab Emirates. The Scientific Committee of the competition is going to choose 45 students based on professional criteria in the first stage. Those students will formulate 12 teams that will compete in the finals.

He said, “SCHS began receiving applications from students since last January. Large number of students wanted to register, which proves the success of the last two rounds of the competition. Students realise the importance of designing and innovating products and apps that aim to improve quality of life to persons with disabilities and integrate them into society. This corresponds to competition’s main objectives.”

He pointed out that Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is working since its inception to improve quality of life to persons with disabilities by incorporating the best practices worldwide. SCHS strives to consolidate the relationships of cooperation with local, regional, and international bodies to achieve the best results in every area of life including assistive technologies.

Mr. Nabulsi believes that the competition encourages social innovation to train Emeriti universities students on designing smart applications, which promotes greater independence to persons with disabilities as well as raising awareness of the importance of assistive technologies in this field.

On the other hand, 10 students from Korea are going to participate in the Emeriti teams that are going to compete in this competition. Three of them are with disabilities. This will allow sharing experiences and information between Emeriti and Korean students. It is a great opportunity to benefit from the expertise of both countries concerning the latest inventions in the field of assistive technology, which serves persons with disabilities in the first place.

Notably, the universities to take part in this competition are Zayed University, Ajman University, University Of Sharjah, Skyline University College, Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah, the American University in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, and United Arab Emirates University.