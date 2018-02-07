City Sightseeing Sharjah adds two new routes for the Emirate’s Light Festival

City Sightseeing Sharjah Busses



Next Previous

The hop-on, hop-off office service, launched by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in collaboration with City Sightseeing Worldwide, will introduce a Blue Route, which begins at Central Souq and takes in Al Jubail Market, Heart of Sharjah, Sharjah Fort Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, Radisson Blu Hotel, Cultural Square, Mega Mall, Gold Centre, ending at Al Mahatta Museum.



The new orange route also begins at the Central Souq and includes Al Noor Mosque, Al Buhaira Corniche, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Montazah Amusement and Waterpark, Flag Island, Sharjah Aquarium and Maritime Museum and Al Qasba as the final stop.



Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, said: “These two new routes will allow residents and visitors to enjoy the emirate’s most popular destinations at their best as the Sharjah Light Festival illuminates the sky with spectacular displays, highlighting the beauty of architecture and artistic designs of Arab and Islamic cultures.”



The hour-long tours will take place during the festival from 7pm to 10pm, with buses running every 30 minutes. The new routes will feature destinations that are part of the Sharjah Light Festival, alongside the bus tour’s regular sightseeing itinerary featuring other tourist attractions.



City Sightseeing Sharjah, launched by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in collaboration with City Sightseeing Worldwide, offers a range of options including evening tours. Tickets for City Sightseeing Sharjah are available in over 60 locations in Sharjah, Dubai, and Ajman, as well as online at www.city-sightseeing.com.