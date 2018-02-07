IGCF 2018 : World leaders and CEOs to discuss opportunities and challenges of Govt communication

In doing so, the IGCF will draw a roadmap to improve general communications for a better world in which all nations can enjoy social justice, equality, prosperity and progress.



Through the participation of an elite group of global influencers, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, CEOs, technology leaders, academics and media experts, the IGCF is offering an essential and effective platform for government communication practitioners to discuss the state’s interaction with their communities. Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), IGCF 2018 will be formally inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.



Setting the Agenda

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC) emphasised that the IGCF 2018 looks forward to playing a vital role in identifying the potential of future government communication in the UAE and the wider world.



He emphasised that sharing experiences and interacting with such leading authorities and experts can bring new visions on how to ease the communication process between the governments and the public and offer unified key messages that are both clear and concise.



The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council noted that the Forum’s focus on the digital millennium will highlight key social media channels and applications in government communication and their increasing role in overcoming the challenges posed by traditional communication channels.



Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed expressed his confidence that Sharjah and the UAE, through IGCF, will once again showcase the successful local, Arab and international experiences in government communication and open new horizons to more pioneering practices.

Digital Millennium



The IGCF 2018 will include five main sessions and five side sessions in line with the theme of the seventh edition, ‘Digital Millennium… Where to?’, in addition to interactive dialogue with leading speakers and specialists in government communication. Besides, as part of the Forum, dedicated workshops will be held to provide students and graduates of mass communication with the opportunity to gain valuable industry insights.



The main sessions are titled: ‘Governments … Responsibilities and How They Fit in the Age of Digital Communities; Better Public Communication for a Better Country; The Role of Government Communication; The Future of Digital Communication in the Digital Age; and The Current State of Government Communication and Building Flexible Strategies’.



Government Communication for Change

Through its wide array of panel discussions, the IGCF will explore how government communication can inspire a community through engagement and interaction and the roles and responsibilities of governments in the digital age. The ‘brand’ of a country could be hugely influenced by modern technology, which provides faster and more accessible communication with specific target groups.



As part of the IGCF’s impressive line-up of speakers, many international participants from the government sector will address the realities of their experiences and expertise, discussing crisis management, key challenges and keeping pace with rapid changes and developments. They will also discuss the role of government communication strategies in impacting public opinion, particularly on issues that concern the majority of society, such as the environment, economy and education.

Focus on Women and Youth



The IGCF, which was launched seven years ago, has increasingly focussed on women and young people and highlighted their essential roles in government communication across the world in general and in the UAE government in particular. The forum provides them with a platform where they can express visions on their participation in bringing about change and achieving ideal interaction between the government and the public.



Each year, the forum features more than 2,500 professional experts from around the world, including decision makers, officials, communication experts, government media personnel, civil society organisations, media professionals, as well as students of journalism and communication from all colleges and universities. The Forum addresses a diverse spectrum of issues and affairs dealing with government communication.