SEC reviews a memorandum to provide new services for the handicapped

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council discussed a memorandum submitted by Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri Head of SSSD, reviewed the terms of the memorandum, which aims to provide a new quality service for the handicapped in the efforts of the Department to integrate this group in society, and continue to provide facilities and the best types of services that enable them to get their basic needs in life.

The Council also reviewed the draft amendment to Law No. (2) of 2004 concerning Municipalities in Sharjah, Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi; Secretary-General of the SEC read out the draft amendment and directed the Council to refer it to the Consultative Council to complete its legislative session.

The Council was briefed the draft law for Waqf. Dr. Talib Ibrahim Al Marri, Director General of Department of Awqaf, reviewed the items and articles of the law and referred them to the Consultative Council to complete the legislative session.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s, 10th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, to be held on Thursday, 8 February 2018, to discuss Sharjah Islamic Affairs strategic.