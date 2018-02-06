Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 1st Arab Cultural Heritage Forum

His Highness Sheikh Sultan attended the first session of the Forum which was held by the directors general, several representatives of regional and international organisations, and many other specialists.



During the opening ceremony, the speakers lauded His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s efforts in supporting the organisations concerned with culture and heritage. The speakers further praised His Highness’s limitless interest in preserving the cultural heritage inside and outside Sharjah, lauding His Highness’s prominent role in protecting human and cultural heritage.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the award winner of ICCROM-Athar Regional Conservation Centre in Sharjah. His Highness further presented a certificate of appreciation to another project on historical Damascus submitted by Eng. Maher Al Rawas.

Dr. Zaki Aslan, Director of ICCROM's Regional Conservation Centre (ICCROM- Sharjah) thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his constant support and guidance.

Being the first of its kind in the region, the Forum aims to enhance the culture of heritage, spread awareness of its importance, and preserve the heritage from crises, as well as discussing many other various issues and topics.



The first session saw the participation of more than 150 local and international archaeologists, architects, geographers, anthropologists, sociologists, historians, conservationists, folklorists and others interested in heritage and cultural affairs. Several representatives, dignitaries, and other officials attended the Forum.