Registration for SLCB Colour Run now open

Sponsored by National Paints and Al Zahra Hospital in Sharjah, the event promotes the importance of exercising and sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. For participants and families, the day features a host of interactive games and activities, including a Zumba session. Ladies who wish to participate can buy tickets at Al Bataeh Ladies Club, Al Dhaid Ladies Club, Al Madam Ladies Club, Mleiha Ladies Club, Al Thameed Ladies Club and Al Hamriya Ladies Club.

Amna Al Shanasi, Manager of SLCB, said,“We organise this event in line with SLCB’s commitment to encourage a healthy community of women and girls, and to provide a sports platform for them to use as a facility for their fitness regime. We also seek to raise awareness about the positive effects of exercise on their psychological as well as physical wellbeing. We call on all the central region’s ladies and girls to participate and enjoy the event.”

SLC is one of the premiere leisure destinations for women in UAE. It provides premium services and boasts an array of facilities, making it one of the best-of-its-kind clubs in the Middle East.

In line with the vision of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), ten branches of SLC were established across the Emirate of Sharjah, in the Central and Eastern Regions at Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Dhaid, Mleiha, Al Bataeh, Al Hamriya, Al Thamid and Al Madam.

The branches deliver world-class cultural, social and recreational services, as well as high-profile sporting events that align with SLC’s vision, mission and dedication to provide women and their children with state-of-the-art facilities in a safe environment that will develop their talents, elevate their skills and help them meet their aspirations.