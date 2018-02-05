ZHIC, Sharjah Punishment and Correctional Institution Department discuss cooperation

During their meeting at the ZHIC’s headquarters in Ajman, both sides discussed the means of answering the department’s needs in terms of Arabic language courses, as part of the Non-Arabic Speakers Programme, as well as providing books and cultural publications and offering lectures about Islamic culture, to achieve the ZHIC’s vision of becoming a leading establishment in promoting the values of Islamic culture and accommodating new converts.

They also discussed the possibility of launching new programmes, which are different from the ZHIC’s previous initiatives to the department’s inmates, as well as providing cultural courses for female inmates.

The joint cooperation between the ZHIC and the department has existed for many years, and statistics show that last year, the ZHIC offered 18 cultural and awareness lectures in various languages that benefitted 110 inmates, as well as 45 cultural sessions to prisoners who were interested in learning about the core values of Islamic culture.