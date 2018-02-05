SUPC to meet WHO’s standards for age-friendly communities

In line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in coordination with the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Sharjah’s Membership in the Age-Friendly Cities Global Network, the document signing ensures fulfilment of eight criteria identified by the WHO for age-friendly cities.

Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, SUPC Chairman, said, "The signing of the document reflects the SUPC's commitment to achieving the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to create a comprehensive sustainable environment in all respects. This will ensure the emirate’s continued membership in the Global Network of Age-Sensitive Cities and Communities and conform to its standards with a special emphasis on the elderly."

To ensure that Sharjah continues to be an ideal environment for all age groups with particular emphasis on the elderly, the document outlines the provision of services and programmes. Following these provisions will create a friendly environment ideal for the elderly and meet the requirements of age-sensitive city standards.

Khalid Al Ali, SUPC Secretary-General, said, "We will ensure full implementation of the standards outlined in the document in regards to infrastructure projects, and transport and housing services as well as community engagement and recruitment. We will boost the awareness of our employees by spreading a culture of adherence to age-sensitive city standards. In order to ensure the provision of an environment suitable for our elderly citizens, we will prioritise them in our initiatives by providing programmes that are tailored to meet their needs. In addition, we will develop periodic reports on the achievement status of the document’s objectives."

The document signing is a statement of intent, ensuring that all departments concerned, adopt the eight standards identified by the WHO by providing constructive programmes and initiatives relevant for all ages that have a direct impact. With the document signing, the SUPC complies with the decision of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, to create and promote a comprehensively urban and sustainable environment. With a particular focus on social welfare and economic well-being, Sharjah will continue its membership of the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities, which the emirate joined in September 2016.