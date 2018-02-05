Sharjah Girl Guides announces new ‘Senior Guides’ age group

In addition to its present structure of Brownies, which cater to girls between 7-11 and Guides, for those aged 12-15, the Senior Guides will be able to continue their guiding roles by mentoring younger girls and developing their own skills and contributions to the community.



Speaking of the new category, Shaikha Abdelaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said the addition of Senior Guides would bring a new dimension to the movement: “In line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Patron of SGG and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), this is a milestone for Sharjah Girl Guides whose younger members will have the opportunity to learn from an older generation of guides, drawing on their greater experience and life skills.



She added: “For the seniors, it is also a chance for them to enhance their abilities and leadership skills, and support younger guides and brownies. Stemming from Sharjah Girl Guides’ core philosophy that responsibility is the cornerstone of good citizenship, the new category will allow Senior Guides to come up with their own community initiatives as responsible citizens, and take responsibility of implementing them in society.”



Sharjah’s guiding movement was first established in 1973, after which it spread across the emirates, giving rise to the Girl Guides Association of the United Arab Emirates in 1979. Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform for girls to develop to their fullest potential.