SLCB reflect on ‘Employment Happiness’ initiative across 10 branches

Featuring an array of social and healthcare activities designed to elevate their employment allegiance and productivity, the various programmes throughout 2017 were highly commended by the SLCB team members.



Included in the events was a workshop titled ‘Freedom of Thought and Overcoming Negative Emotions,’ which was organised in conjunction with Dr. Majed bin Afeef across the 10 branches across the emirate.



The SLCB also gave all female employees an ‘Hour of Appreciation and Happiness,’ allowing them to leave an hour earlier on International Women's Day and also set up a cinema in the workplace to screen a film about the happiness of employees on International Day of Happiness. In another incentive, the management gave all employees an ‘Hour of Happiness’ to leave an hour earlier on the occasion of International Workers' Day.



Another initiative titled ‘Bestowal and Sisterhood,’ culminated in a social event that enjoyed enormous engagement from all employees. The campaign featured a ‘Happiness Fund’ that raised monthly dues to share with employees on their ‘happy occasions’, in order to improve social bonds and communication between all female employees.



In a bid to promote awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection, SLCB provided free detection tests to all employees in conjunction with Friends of Cancer Patients, a Sharjah-based non-profit organisation dedicated to increasing effective treatment and reducing the incidence of cancer.



SLCB also curated a ‘Masterclass’ workshop for employees in conjunction with Shiseido Company. The well-attended session addressed the fundamentals of cosmetics and make-up in the workplace, as well as the key elements for a good skin care regime.



“The SLCB management is dedicated to providing the very best workplace environment for all its employees with the aim of enhancing their happiness and career satisfaction. This is one of the most effective ways to further their affiliation to the club, to motivate them and to encourage them to deliver better services to our members,” said Amna Al Shanasi, Manager of SLCB.



“The programmes we organised under the ‘Employment Happiness’ initiative last year were very impactful and we were delighted with the response they generated. We saw a large turnout of employees and significant engagement with the various activities. The positive impact of the programmes on our employees encourages us to launch even more initiatives throughout 2018,” she added.



“In keeping with our commitment to develop the initiative, we urged the employees to provide us with their feedback. We are now taking their recommendations and suggestions in hand to further tailor the programmes,” she stressed.



Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) is one of the most popular leisure destinations for women in the UAE, with its premium services and array of facilities making it one of the best-of-its-kind clubs in the Middle East. In line with vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, 10 branches of SLC were established across the Emirate of Sharjah in the Central and Eastern Regions at Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Dhaid, Mleiha, Al Bataeh, Al Hamriya, Al Thamid and Al Madam.



Each of the SLC branches delivers first class cultural, social and recreational services, as well as high profile sporting events. SLC’s vision and mission is to provide women and their children with state-of-the-art facilities in a safe and secure environment; one that advances their talents, elevates their skills and helps them pursue their goals and aspirations.