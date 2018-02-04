Expo Centre Sharjah to launch National Career Exhibition

The exhibition is in its 20th edition this year and will be held from the 7th to the 9th of February.

The National Career Exhibition has attracted the participation of more than 80 governmental and private entities that offer a wide range of employment opportunities, as well as the best training programs for Emirati graduates that help them identify suitable employment opportunities and facilitate their employment and career development.

The Exhibition, which is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is an ideal platform to help young Emiratis and new graduates learn about the job opportunities available in the labor market.

The exhibition is being held in partnership with the Sharjah Government’s Directorate of Human Resources and Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), and is sponsored by Sharjah Islamic Bank, with the participation of the Armed Forces of the UAE. The exhibition is also witnessing a large participation of government departments, private institutions, banks, insurance companies, and recruitment companies among others.

The activities and events of the exhibition were announced at a press conference that was held at the Expo Centre Sharjah on Sunday. Speakers at the press conference included Jamal Al Jassmi, general manager of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Director of Branches Affairs Department – Directorate of HR Department at the Government of Sharjah, and Hassan Al Balgoni, Head of Public Relations and CSR division at the Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his sponsorship and patronage of the National Career Exhibition and for his unlimited support of all initiatives aimed at solidifying the future of young Emirati citizens.

He also praised the cooperation of the Sharjah Government’s Directorate of Human Resources, the partnership of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) and Sharjah Islamic Bank, and the participation of the Armed Forces of the UAE, who all contributed to the success of the exhibition in attracting more than 80 exhibitors that represent a wide range of government departments and financial institutions, as well as many of the largest enterprises and recruitment companies.



Al Midfa pointed out that graduates of all levels, whether of secondary schools or holders of bachelor's or master's degrees, can benefit from the training programs offered by various institutions that guarantee citizens the access to educational support and practical training, which can help them grow within institutions and companies in the future.



Jamal Al Jassmi, general manager of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), stated that: Today, these opportunities include positions at more than 30 government agencies, 22 banks and 10 insurance companies, demonstrating the stature of this event. Additionally, this exhibition has also become one of the most important contributors to Emiratization in the country, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. Emiratisation is not just a numerical increase of citizens holding jobs in institutions within the local market; but a continuous process of investing in human beings, building inexhaustible capital and an economic safety valve to support sustainable development efforts.”

He said: “Since its establishment in 1983, the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBF) has provided training programs to more than 58,244 UAE nationals, from a total of 175,668 UAE citizens currently working in the sector.”

Al-Jasmi added the total number of employees in the banking sector from different nationalities has reached about 35 thousand employees. He mentioned that Emirati women account for more than 70% of the total number of UAE citizens working in the Banking sector, and the percentage of Emiratization at Branch Manager level was 75%.

Speaking about the institute’s strategy, he said: “Based on our strategic plan, EIBFS will continue to support the Emiratization efforts of the country in general, as well as in the banking and financial sector in particular. As part of the training plan for 2018 and the strategy for the current year, we aim to support the training and development of more than 26,000 participants working in the banking and financial industry. This includes 585 professional programs at the Institute's branches, strategically located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain - to cover as many people as possible throughout the Emirates.”



Speaking about the awards from the exhibition, Jamal Al Jasmi said, "The Human Resources Development Award has been very successful since its inception in 1999, and is a unique honour in support of human resource development and Emiratization policies. It is based on the competition and initiative shown among banks and financial institutions to provide integrated programs, plans, and strategies that promote Emiratization efforts.”



Four awards for human resource development in the banking, insurance, banking, and finance sectors will be awarded during the ceremony. The Best Emiratization Executive Award, which was launched in 2007, will also be presented to encourage executive heads to develop effective and ambitious Emiratization strategies in the banking and financial sector and human resources development policies.



Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Director of Branches Affairs Department – Directorate of HR, stated that in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah prepares the national cadres to work in public and private sector.”

He added: “We are present in the National Career Exhibition with the aim to strengthen relations with various institutions and look for new job opportunities for citizens. We will launch training programs for job seekers and employees and will allow direct registration for job seekers in the directorate”.

The Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Sharjah to provide professional and academic diplomas for job seekers within the framework of five-year plan (2-17-2022). The directorate has recently signed a MoU with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to collaborate in a shared vision and joint efforts, and to exchange experiences and best practices to support the Emiratisation strategy and boost the competitiveness of the national human resources”

Hassan Al Balgoni, Head of Public Relations and CSR division at the Sharjah Islamic Bank, stated that: “SIB’s sponsorship and support of this important annual event is part of a series of activities in the UAE, where we are demonstrating our commitment to community responsibility and partnership. SIB is experiencing a strong growth phase and as it expands, it requires more banking talent. This sponsorship allows us to provide opportunities within SIB for young professionals to actively contribute to the development of their country and have a bright future”.

He Added: “The first employment opportunity in the life of a new graduate can represent their untapped potential. It gives fresh graduates an incentive to prove their abilities and develop their skills. To this end, we offer training programmes that help talents learn the skills necessary to succeed as well as competitive financial benefits and continuous professional development”.The exhibition aims to connect recent graduates with various public and private sector institutions, as well as facilitate the recruitment, training and development of the skills of Emirati youth and guide new graduates on choosing a career path that suits the needs of the labor market.

The exhibition is open to visitors on Wednesday from 10 am to 8 pm. On Thursday, the exhibition is open exclusively for women from 10 am to 2 pm and is open to all from 2 pm until 8 pm. The exhibition is also open to visitors on Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm.