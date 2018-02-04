Sharjah Ruler receives SSSF’s Chairman and Board of Directors

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the new Board members and highlighted His Highness’s personal commitment to promote stability in the emirate of Sharjah by providing a number of initiatives that serve all segments of society as part of the Sharjah's strategy which is based on accurate scientific statistics.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has directed to raise the minimum pension for those whose salaries are disbursed from the Government of Sharjah to be 17,500 dirhams instead of 12.000 dirhams, to assure a decent standard of living as of 1 January 2018. At a total cost of 36 million dirhams, the number of beneficiaries will reach (660) retirees.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was further briefed by Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SSSF, on the Fund’s vision and programs that ensure the SSSF’s objectives to support families in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Concluding the meeting, Al Tarifi thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm welcome, stressing that the SSSF works in accordance with His Highness's directives and vision to provide the best services and activate all initiatives that serve the social field.