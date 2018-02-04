Sharjah Ruler receives Egypt's Sports Minister

During the meeting







His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the guests who came to the emirate of Sharjah to participate in the fourth edition of the Arab Women Sport Tournament (AWST 2018) which is organised by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF).



During the meeting, His Highness further exchanged with the visiting delegation cordial talks on a number of common issues in the area of youth, stressing the importance of supporting and developing the fields of culture and general sports affairs.



His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has hailed Egypt's sporting renaissance and its ambitious youth programs, which reflect the vision of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for the future of Egypt and its generations.



During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also discussed means of enhancing cooperation and strengthening relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports to serve the Youth and Sport Sector in the Arab world in general ,and the Emirate of Sharjah and the Arab Republic of Egypt.



For his part, Eng. Khaled Abdel-Aziz thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm welcome he has received during the visit, praising the strong and growing relations between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt.



Concluding the meeting, Eng. Khaled Abdel-Aziz praised the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting educational and cultural institutions in the Arab world and the Republic of Egypt in particular. Eng. Khaled Abdel-Aziz has also highlighted His Highness’s continuous support for the Arab Youth.