Serious crimes decline by 45% in Sharjah in 2017

The decrease follows ramped-up efforts, security and strategies to fight crime, Brig. Gen. Bin Amer said during a briefing about the force’s 2017 performance on Wednesday.

Sharjah Police recorded 12,633 crimes in 2017, compared to 13,638 crimes recorded in 2016.

People’s perception had also improved, with 97 per cent of people reporting feeling safe in Sharjah last year, compared to 92 per cent in 2016.

Wednesday’s interaction saw participation from, among other police officials, Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; and Brigadier Mohammad Rashid Bayat, director of operations.

As for serious crimes, 837 crimes took place in 2017, compared to 1,511 in 2016, and cases of arson decreased by 60% -from 10 to four cases. Premeditated murder cases dropped by 71% -from seven to two cases- while assault cases fell by 82% -from 86 to 15 cases. Theft cases also witnessed a decrease by 52% -from 1,069 to 513 cases.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi confirmed that the Sharjah Police has made remarkable achievements in all indicators during last year in line of its keenness to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior and the UAE National Agenda 2021 aiming to make the UAE among the best countries in the world in terms of security and safety, thanks to the strategic plans of all sectors of Sharjah Police, through close cooperation with strategic partners and operators, promising more similar effective initiatives during this year.