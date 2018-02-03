Sharjah Police launches fourth batch of distinguished vehicle number plates

125 vehicle number plates from the category 3 will be available through the direct sale, which include 84 four-digit numbers and 41 five-digit numbers.

This is the fourth time that Sharjah distinguished number plates have been sold through a direct sale to the public.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, said that the launch of this fourth batch of distinguished number plates comes within the framework of the General Command of the Sharjah Police Department to provide the best services to all members of the community who wish to purchase vehicle plates with unique numbers.

He added Sharjah Police General Department hopes to provide the highest quality services to the public of the Emirate, in accordance with the highest global standards of quality, excellence and best practices.