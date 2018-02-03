First Sharjah Voluntary Work Exhibition launched

The exhibition, launched at University of Sharjah (UoS), aims to disseminate the culture of voluntary work among students and facilitate their participation in voluntary work by displaying their voluntary works and initiatives by the various government and community institutions during the period from 6 to 8 of February at the Female Students Centre at UoS.

Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Award, said: "The Sharjah Voluntary Work Exhibition is an annual awareness event that was launched in order to introduce voluntary opportunities, works and programmes in the UAE. Governmental and non-governmental organisations as well as voluntary teams in the country take part in the exhibition. She added that the exhibition is the first of its kind at the level of the UAE and the Arab world.

She expressed her thanks and appreciation to the various media outlets - newspapers, magazines, and television and radio channels - for promoting the various activities of the Award. She also invited them once again to participate in the launch of the Award’s first exhibition at the University of Sharjah.