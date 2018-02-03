Al Majaz Amphitheatre to host top Arab, world music superstars in 2018

The exciting musical pageant of global superstars in the first four months of 2018 includes British singer Emile Sande (Friday, February 16), Indian musical genius Adnan Sami (Friday, March 2), Lebanese superstars Njawa Karam and Melhem Zein (Friday, March 9), distinguished Kuwaiti singer Nawal Al Kuwaitia and distinguished Saudi singer and composer Abadi Al Jawahar (Friday, March 16), immensely popular British singing sensation Sami Yusuf (Friday, April 6) and British singer and song writer Chris de Burgh (Friday, April 20).



Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “The musical evenings presented by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, which is part of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, drive the artistic and cultural movement locally and internationally and support creativity in the GCC, the Arab region and the world at large.” He asserted that the Amphitheatre is always keen to select the best musical experiences and shows for its audiences.



Since its inception, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has been hosting internationally acclaimed artistes and musical superstars throughout the year as part of the Emirate’s efforts to promote a new cultural sensibility and appreciation of arts like music in the UAE and the region.



The popular artists and musical legends hosted by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, overlooking the Khalid Lagoon and Buheirah Corniche, in the past couple of years include Yanni, Marcel Khalife, Mohammed Abdu and Julio Iglesias, Assala Nasri, Angham and numerous others.