Coordination meeting between Comprehensive Police Stations Department, SSSD

After the reception, a general meeting was held during which several issues were discussed including joint cooperation, leadership’s efforts and their vital role in developing services for the elderly and humanitarian cases in the emirate, as well as children protection related issues, along with other issues associated with the various categories of society in addition to a number of security issues.

This comes as part of Sharjah's efforts to transform the emirate into a city that cares for the elderly through the development of joint services among government agencies to provide happiness and prosperity to all segments of society.