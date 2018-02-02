Sharjah campaigns help ensure child safety

"Vehicle safety and cyber security are among different issues that directly impact children and deserve special attention. The recent campaigns have focused well on these subjects," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Friday.

The World Health Organisation statistics indicate that using car seats for new-born babies and toddlers up to four years of age decreases the rate of injuries and fatalities caused by traffic accidents by 50 percent in forward-facing seats and by 80 percent in rear-facing seats.

The Child Safety Campaign, a subsidiary of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, has now achieved its goal of delivering 366 free car seats in a span of just two weeks to protect children during car rides.

"Cyber security is another key subject that needs special attention," added the editorial comment, saying that the Child Safety Campaign recently launched a study in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and Community Development to measure the emirate’s awareness levels on children’s cyber security and vehicle safety.

Targeting 12,344 families living in Sharjah, the study will involve two separate surveys, providing a valuable source of information for initiatives to improve the safety and security of children.

The first survey seeks to measure the awareness of parents and guardians on the importance of using children’s car seats and seat belts in vehicles through questions that measure their knowledge of traffic rules and regulations and their level of compliance.

The second survey, a first of its kind in the Emirate of Sharjah, seeks to gauge the level of awareness among families and parents on online safety and the necessary measures to be taken while children use social media platforms and interactive gaming sites. The survey results will provide a reliable integrated database for childcare institutions.

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying, "Such campaigns well underscore the fact that Sharjah attaches the highest importance to child safety."