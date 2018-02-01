Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi honours winners of Sharjah Economic Excellence Award for 2017

During the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi honoured 23 economic enterprises and one female entrepreneur, who are the 2017 ShjSEEN’s winners from the UAE and the GCC countries, along with the partners and sponsors of this Award, which is one of Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives aimed to spread the culture of quality and excellence in the private sector.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a video about the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the ceremony, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ShjSEEN, lauded the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Owais further highlighted the progress of the current session of the ShjSEEN Award since its inception, parsing the generous patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to adopt best business practices and increase competitiveness among companies.

Concluding the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi honoured the partners, sponsors and members of the evaluation committees of the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award for 2017, in which more than 100 economic entreprises have participated in it.

The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Districts and Villages Affairs; Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar); Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; a number of officials , diplomats accredited to the UAE, SCCI’s representatives, the Award’s partners and sponsors, entrepreneurs, along with many other dignitaries and media representatives.