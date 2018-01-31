Sharjah Crown Prince attends third International Conference for Arabic Language

Dr. Rashad Salem, the Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, delivered a speech in which he thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage and support the development for Arabic Language, and thanked Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage and attendance the conference.

Jamila Bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, pointed to the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to support the teaching and learning of the Arabic language for decades, pointing out that his Highness was one of the first people love and passion in Arabic.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi honoured Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, UAE Teachers' Association, the co-organisers of the conference and the participants at the opening session.

Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative gift from the Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States for his patronage and attendance at the conference. He also received a commemorative gift from Al Qasimia University.

The conference will host a number of specialists and professors in the Arabic language during its sessions, which will continue on Thursday, to discuss the reality and future aspirations towards the development of Arabic language teaching and learning and the most important opportunities and challenges facing the future of teaching and learning Arabic.

The conferences was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Marwan Ahmad Al Sawaleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States, and a number of officials and a group of professors specialized in the fields of Arabic language.