Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre concludes ‘Art of Dessert 101’ masterclass

Curated by JRCC in collaboration with the strategic partner; the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the masterclass was presented by JRCC Executive Chef, Rami Al Jebraiel, and Pastry Chef Aravinda Leelarathna – the Middle East representative at the Chocolate Master of the Middle East 2018 contest in France. The two expert chefs educated the participants on a range of techniques, tips and secrets to create, garnish and bake classic desserts professionally and present them at their special occasions.

The three-day culinary masterclass entailed 10 bake and non-bake dessert recipes, some of which are healthy recipes that are tailor made for people with diabetes. All participants went home with gifts presented by Wilton Cake Decorating Shop, Master Baker, and Nattas Café and restaurant, as well as a beginner’s baking kit. Those who took part will also receive an e-recipe book with 21 amazing dessert recipes by Chef Aravinda Leelarathna.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “This masterclass aligns with our dedication to enriching the community with new skill sets and rewarding culinary experiences that they can utilise as well as pass on to the next generations. The fact that we have some of the most talented chefs on board, who have won 60-plus medals in Arab and international culinary competitions, ensures that the quality of training we impart is no less than the best – a quality that is part of JRCC’s overall ethos.”

“The Art of Dessert 101 masterclass was designed to perfectly cater to beginners as well as seasoned pastry chefs. Dessert-making is a fusion of science and art, and requires an aptitude that only comes from professional training. This was partly why we chose desserts as the subject of our masterclass,” she added.

For her part, Nouf Al Matroushi, one of the participants, said: “The masterclass enabled us acquire new experience and gain insights into the art of dessert-making. I discovered new artistic aspects that I did not know in this field, which will allow me to hone my skills and develop my capabilities in cooking and dessert making. I look forward to participating in the forthcoming courses and masterclasses that will be curated by the JRCC, which has an honourable reputation across the UAE.”

To ensure that participants are given individual attention and detailed feedback, JRCC offered only a limited number of seats at the masterclass, which immensely benefitted the participants, who were able to get into the specifics of dessert-making, and took home valuable insights for their future baking exercises.

Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is the largest all-purpose hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, furnished with exclusive services and state-of-the-art facilities to cater to meetings, conferences, incentives, exhibitions, weddings, galas, and more. JRCC benefits integrated solutions, excellent in-house technical support and premier hospitality services delivered by a passionate and intuitive team of experts – qualities that have established the Centre as the go-to destination for the most respected clientele in the region.