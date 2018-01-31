Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 5th Sharjah Human Resources Conference 2018

The two-day conference, organised by the Sharjah Human Resources Department under the slogan "Modern qualification strategies in the knowledge-based society", witnessed the attendance of several specialists, academics, administrators and officials from the public and private sectors.

The Conference discusses various aspects of developing human resources in keeping with the UAE’s future goals. It also discusses the reality of human resources in the Arab world, the developmental changes in the knowledge society, and the empowerment of national cadres.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Human Resources Department, and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Conference, delivered the opening speech, during which he stressed on the importance of this Conference in developing and empowering the national human cadres.

The conference includes four main themes, developed by experts, academic professionals and human resource professionals based on a scientific vision.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech during which he highlighted the crucial role of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in developing, encouraging, and empowering the national human cadres.

During the Conference, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organisation, and the spokesman for the Conference delivered a speech, highlighting the importance of the knowledge industry and the age of artificial intelligence in the future.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the partners, sponsors and contributors to the success of this Conference. His Highness also received a souvenir from the Department of Human Resources in recognition of his patronage to this Conference .

His Highness also opened the exhibition "WAFFER " which was accompanying the conference. His Highness further stopped at a number of pavilions and was briefed on the services and offers to Sharjah Government employees.

The conference was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Head of Statistics and Community Development Department; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Districts and Villages Affairs; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Districts and Villages Affairs; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture; Eng. Khalifa Misbah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Housing; Abdullah Ali Al Mehyan, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority; Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, as well as a number of officials and dignitaries.