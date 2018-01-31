Sharjah Asset Management launches new strategy for 2018 - 2020





The event took place on the 25th of January 2018 at the Hilton Hotel in Sharjah.



The corporate event was in line with SAM’s mandate for sustainable economic growth and innovation. The event kicked off with and introduction by Chief Executive Officer, Waleed Al Sayegh, and Ibrahim Al Houti, Chief Corporate Support Officer. The new strategies were outlined in numerous sectors in the company including Investments and NBV, Fish Business Unit, Sharjah Taxi, Asset Management, Real Estate Development, and Support Services, as well as Senior Management officials.



Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of SAM said, “We at SAM aim to be a globally reputable wealth creation arm for Sharjah through our unprecedented incentive towards innovative prosperity, in both economic stability and advancement.”



He added, “This launch demonstrated our commitment towards the modernisation and development of our services to better cater towards contributing to the emirate of Sharjah, through strategically chosen investments which maximise returns. Our core values target agility, integrity, collaboration, prosperity, and putting the client first.”



The event acted as a channel to introduce and realise SAM’s revised vision and ambition as a forward-thinking corporation that strives towards successful prospects. Notable participants included, Ibrahim Al Houti, Chief Officer for Support Services.



Omar Al Mulla, Chief Investment and NBV Officer; Gregg Downer, Chief Real Estate Development Officer and Mohammad bin Essa, Executive Director of Asset Management; and



Sharjah Asset Management is an innovative international government-owned investment company which aims to be a globally reputable wealth creation arm for the emirate of Sharjah through the values of innovation, agility, integrity, collaboration, and putting the client at the forefront of all decisions. Sharjah Asset Management cultivates a deep-rooted strategy for Sharjah’s future, to create a competitive economy for the emirate through best-in-class investments and deployment of dedicated professionals in order to maximise returns from investment and asset management activities, and enhancing the economic development of Sharjah.