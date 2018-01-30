Bodour Al Qasimi: We are working towards establishing the first regional copyright management centre

In her speech at the forum’s opening ceremony, Sheikha Bodour, said, "We are on the verge of achieving a significant breakthrough in publishing, the first of its kind in the Arab world. With our partners in the Ministry of Economy and other local and international organisations, we are working towards establishing the first regional copyright management centre in the UAE."

"With the center’s inauguration, the UAE will lead the region in its contribution to the development of the publishing and creative industries. Our efforts are part of a wider strategy to develop and build the society of tomorrow."

Discussing the achievements of the Emirates Publishers Association over the past few years, Sheikha Budour added, "The Association has accomplished so much in recent years. The quality of book design, content, and printing has significantly improved. The number of publishing houses has doubled and the number of books published has increased significantly. There is an increased demand in this country for book exhibitions aimed at all age groups, especially children, which is a sign of great success and forward thinking.

"The inclusion of Emirates Publisher’s Association in the International Publishers Association was an imperative strategic achievement," said Sheikha Bodour. "The journey was tough and the challenges were great, but the determination and outstanding work put in by Emirati publishers not only resulted in us joining the federation, but was essential integral in opening the door for six Arab countries to also join the federation. It is with great pride and honour that the UAE is able to support the Arab world and further its development in the industry. It is a sign of international recognition of the strides that our national publishing industry has taken and the emphasis that we place in culture and creativity on a global scale."

"The books that we publish reflect the voice of our nation and our people. The UAE is on its way to achieving the standards of renowned international publishing industries. What we need is the constant coordination and support of all parties interested in the industry," she continued.