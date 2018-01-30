SEC reviews draft law on Sharjah Social Security Fund

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the annual statistical report of the activities and events of the Supreme Committee of the 46th National Day celebrations in Sharjah.

The report included a review of the activities and events held by the Committee during the 46th National Day celebrations in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, where the events were attended by a large audience from different sectors of society.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commercial and Tourism Development Authority, thanked the Organising Committee for its efforts to success the National Day activities.

The Council was briefed the draft law of the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF) in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SSSF and his accompanying delegation reviewed the provisions of the draft law.

Abdullah A Tarifi said that the draft social security law is a complement to the emirate's strategy and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the needs of citizens and to stand on their conditions and provide decent living.

Following the Board's observations, the Board referred the draft law to the Sharjah Consultative Council to complete its legislative session.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.