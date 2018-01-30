Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Jebel Al-Buhais Nature Reserve

The Emiri Decree stipulates that a nature reserve will be established in the Emirate of Sharjah under the name of " Jebel Al-Buhais Nature Reserve " and shall have the specified geographical locations and boundaries demarcated in the map attached to this decree.



Subject to the provisions of Articles (64) (65) (66) (67) of Federal Law No. (24) of 1999, the decree stipulates the prohibition of the acts, actions and activities that would damage or deteriorate the ecosystem and cause damage to wildlife.



The decree stipulates that all flora and fauna, including birds and other organisms, shall enjoy the protection of the reserve. An article within the decree states that no activities, actions or acts should be carried out in the areas surrounding the Reserve unless a permit from the competent authority is provided.



Without prejudice to any penalty imposed by any other legislation, whoever contravenes the provisions of this decree shall be punished as per Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 and Law No. 1 of 1992 stipulations.



Any person who contravenes the provisions of this decree shall bear all damages and costs of removing the damage and the consequences of the violation determined by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority and Sharjah Archaeology Authority without prejudice to the provisions of this decree.



As stated by the decree, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority and Sharjah Archaeology Authority shall be responsible for the reserve and shall take the necessary administrative procedures regarding cooperation mechanism with the Municipal Council and Sharjah Municipality as well as the Sharjah Police General Headquarters.



Emiri Decree No. (5) of 2018 annuls Emiri Decree No. (1) of 2018 on the establishment of Jebel Al-Buhais Nature Reserve.



The Law shall come into effect as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field.