SUPC offers project insights at Future Landscape Conference in Abu Dhabi

Al Ali made the statements at the 4th annual Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi conference at the Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa on 29th January.

"At SUPC, we are committed to undertaking projects that have a positive impact on the well-being of the people of Sharjah. It is our vision for Sharjah to be among the world’s leading cities that are recognised for the high quality of life and public spaces. The Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi conference is an ideal venue to display not only our achievements but also share some of our best practices and expertise with like-minded entities," Al Ali said.

Al Ali and Val Zillig, SUPC’s Urban Planning Advisor, addressed the audience and offered key insights on designing public spaces, prioritising public interest, protecting public assets, and ensuring intergovernmental co-operation. They also presented design practices from across Sharjah that creatively address the challenges facing landscape design in the public realm.

At the conference, SUPC highlighted some of the key projects it has spearheaded, including University City Road, Sharjah Beach, and Sharjah Cycling and Jogging Paths Project.

Speaking about the conference, Zillig explained, " The Future Landscape & Playspaces Abu Dhabi is a strategic platform to connect with expert individuals and exchange ideas. This conference is an outstanding opportunity for industry professionals from all over the world to promote future multi disciplinary development in landscape architecture.

"It is also an important forum to showcase our latest developments while discussing landscape design and elements of regional landscape trends. Serving as a keynote speaker was an opportunity to discuss the best practices for improving the quality of life through better public spaces. These projects will deliver opportunities for a more active and healthy Sharjah."