Tariq bin Khadim: 5th DHR Conference 2018 translates Sharjah Ruler’s vision in human capital development

  • Monday 29, January 2018 in 7:00 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources (DHR), and Chairman of the 5th DHR Conference 2018 Higher Committee, affirmed that the 5th DHR 2018, confirms the keenness of the Human Resources Department to complete and translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in developing the human capital.
He stressed that all the previous DHR editions are integrated to reflect the reality of human resources and to look forward to their future, benefiting from the best practices, international expertise and specialised studies in this regard.
 
Dr. Bin Khadem highlighted the importance of DHR conferences and efforts to shed light on the leadership's role in the success of the development process.
 
He pointed out that the fifth DHR conference, which will begin Wednesday, January 31st, at the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, will continue what has been put forward during the previous conferences. 