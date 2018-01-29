Tariq bin Khadim: 5th DHR Conference 2018 translates Sharjah Ruler’s vision in human capital development

He stressed that all the previous DHR editions are integrated to reflect the reality of human resources and to look forward to their future, benefiting from the best practices, international expertise and specialised studies in this regard.

Dr. Bin Khadem highlighted the importance of DHR conferences and efforts to shed light on the leadership's role in the success of the development process.

He pointed out that the fifth DHR conference, which will begin Wednesday, January 31st, at the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, will continue what has been put forward during the previous conferences.