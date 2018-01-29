SLC witnesses mass turn-out for ‘Get Your Skates On’ open day

SLC has recruited highly qualified and certified trainers to cater to a full range of abilities from keen amateurs to professionals, offering multi-level skating and cardio skating classes, and custom packages for individuals and groups. The renovation to the outstanding leisure facility, which holds up to 50 skaters at a time, has also added world-class training equipment for advanced skaters and ice skating teams to increase their fitness levels.

To celebrate the reopening, SLC held an open day and a series of choreographed shows themed ‘Get Your Skates On’, where visitors were treated to four stunning displays and solo performances from professional skaters. The public were invited to use the rink with two special hour-long sessions for children who also enjoyed refreshments at the Skate Café.

Alya Al Harmoudi, Head of Business Management at SLC said, “The ‘Get Your Skates On’ open day was an outstanding success and is excellent example of the philosophy and facilities that SLC promotes to encourage a healthy lifestyle in a secure, fun, family atmosphere. It is a unique chance for the ladies and children to experience that in action.

“It has always been one of SLC’s priorities to provide a variety of activities and events that can improve abilities in sports and hobbies with a view to increasing fitness and wellbeing. With this in mind we have enlisted some of the best professional ice skating mentors and trainers. As ever, we insist that our members are provided with the best resources available whether that takes the form of human talent or our recreational venues,” Al Harmoudi added.

Girls can enjoy the skating facilities from the age of 5 years, and boys can join them in the activities up to 8 years old. The opening timings for the skating rink are Saturday to Thursday 8am-10pm and on Friday from 2pm-9pm, with different training packages and membership packages available.

Hosting a world of sports and recreation under one roof, the SLC Sports Complex offers members and guests an exceptional array of facilities, including the ladies-only beach, the newly refurbished ice rink, Olympic size and leisure swimming pools and outdoor beach tennis courts, all of which are fully-equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and fully qualified trainers, lifeguards and professional coaches.

A subsidiary of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SLC is dedicated to facilitating leisure and educational activities for women and children. The organisation arranges a programme of events and activities throughout the year that relate to society, art, health and charity, including lectures, seminars, workshops, bazaars, exhibitions, sporting events and forums. Designed to be a unique leisure and learning space, SLC boasts an array of world-class facilities and offers numerous high-end services, making it one of the best-of-its-kind facilities in the Middle East.