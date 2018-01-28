Permanent Committee on Lands Allocation approves 548 residential land grants to UAE nationals in Sharjah

Waleed bin Falah Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Committee, said that the Committee has approved 548 grants in various areas of the emirate, including Sharjah City, the Central Region, the Eastern Region, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn and Al Hamriyah City, which met their requirements. It also declined 63 requests, because they did not meet the required conditions, he added.

He explained that the Committee discussed the best means of answering the needs of the people for residential plots, in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to provide for the needs of UAE nationals, through advanced, timely and simplified working procedures.

Al Mansouri also pointed out that the Committee discussed the required land allocation conditions and the mechanism of distributing and withdrawing them, while presenting the outcomes of the last meeting with the SDPS, and the Directorate’s pivotal role in supporting the Committee’s work, which has helped to achieve its goals.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Matar Taryam, Deputy Head of the Committee, and Khalifa Saeed Heleis, Committee Rapporteur, as well as committee members Abdullah Salem Ali bin Howaiden, Saleh Humaid Al Naqbi, Ayman Rashid Al Naqbi, Sultan Mohammed Bou Ghanem, Ismail Salem Obaid, and Salem Mubarak bin Dalmouk.