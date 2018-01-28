SEDD organises 54 initiatives for employees happiness

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, emphasised that these initiatives come in line with the wise directives of the leadership that are aimed at enabling the tools and means of happiness and prosperity in the UAE society. The Chairman also stated that these initiatives came to achieve the happiness of employees and customers alike, to enhance communication between employees and to spread the spirit of motivation and teamwork to perform their duties in the best image.

In addition, he stated that the employees represent the basis for applying the strategies that help in building the community and developing the country. He added that the Department worked on embodying the institutional values to raise our human resources, so that it can provide the best services to our clients, and to fulfill the promises to all parties related to the economic sector. In addition SEDD conducts a staff satisfaction survey to be distributed to all employees in the main head office and branches too. Besides, the Chairman pointed out that the concerns of the public were highly concerned on job satisfaction and the cooperation between all the departments and sections in SEDD. He added that the Department also provide material and moral support to motivate the employee to innovate and create an innovative environment for the employees of the department. Likely, he stated that SEDD contribute actively to enhancing the level of employee satisfaction through applying all the suggestions, initiatives, and staff survey as well as job satisfaction assessment.

Furthermore, the Chairman stressed that the Department has built a strong relationship with its employees by nurturing their abilities, developing them and creating the conditions and the reasons for a successful industry of competent employees who have the skill and creativity necessary to draw up plans in supporting innovation pursued by SEDD. He clarified that SEDD provides the awards of excellence for the six year to honor the applied proposals and the employees who hold high degree certificates.

From his side, Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, that the Department carried out 54 initiatives to encourage its employees in 2017 to improve the quality and work environment, stimulate productivity and create opportunities for innovation and job excellence.

He also stressed the importance of focusing on the employee as the basis of the production process in any society, and the need to support him to ease the pressures of work through these events that bring happiness and positive in the atmosphere of the job, and strengthen the internal communication between departments and employees.

It is worth mentioning that among the initiatives organised by SEDD were “Blazing Morning” which was a group breakfast for all the employees, “Brd Ala Galbik” by distributing ice cream to the staff of the Department in the summer, as well as the participation of the staff of the Department in the National Day, Science Day, Tolerance Day, International Women’s Day and the International Coffee Day. Also, the employees exchanges gifts among each other to break the work routine and increase the communication among them. In addition, it has sent number of its employees to Umrah too.

Moreover, Al Midfa emphasised that the Department is keen on to hold health events and programs to enhance the health awareness of the employees to ensure a better balance between work and life, which positively reflects on their productivity and performance to reach the highest level of service provided to customers.