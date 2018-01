A statement issued by Al Dewan Al Amiri of His Highness conveyed deepest condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and bestow patience and solace on the Al Nahyan family.

Al Dewan Al Amiri announced a three-day mourning period in Sharjah, during which flags will fly at half-mast.