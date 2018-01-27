Fifth Khorfakkan Theatre Festival attracts a large multitude of spectators

Sheikh Saeed Al Qasimi praised the role of such festivals in enriching the cultural movement in society, considering them as important platforms to promote awareness, disseminate knowledge and nurture and develop artistic talents.

Sheikh Saeed hailed His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah’s interest in promoting cultural movement in the emirate’s various cities and His Highness’ kenness to establish such activities that attract the public and expose them to a significant cultural, knowledge and artistic events.

Praising the theme and activities of this year’s edition of the festival which attracted thousands of people of different ages and nationalities, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qassimi expressed his pleasure in his observations of the young talents, especially school students.

The fifth edition of the festival included several theatrical performances, performing arts and popular shows, over a single day, at three main platforms designed specifically for the Corniche area in addition to a number of mini theatres.

The opening ceremony was attended by several senior officials, a multitude of local and Arab artistic and media personalities.