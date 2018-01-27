SCC approves draft law regulating Sharjah Sports Council, introduces amendments

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of the Legal Department at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah; Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Al Noman Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council; Musabah Saeed Al-Ketbi, Member of the Sharjah Sports Council; Nada Askar Al-Naqbi, Member of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Dr. Mohammad Abdulazim Mahmoud, Strategy and Organisational Excellence expert at Sharjah Sports Council.

Chaired by Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, the Council stressed the importance of the draft law regulating the Sharjah Sports Council as one of the most important government councils in the emirate in enhancing the sports movement in the emirate and implementing the UAE policy and that of the Emirate of Sharjah in the sports field.

In her speech, Al Mullah underlined the importance of providing a professional sports environment that helps raise the level of youth’s sports and nurtures their talents as well as helps young people to invest their leisure time and develop their physical fitness, and instill loyalty, belonging and the spirit of teamwork.

In his speech before the Council, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their generous support and patronage of the various educational, health and sports sectors in the emirate as well as other services that contribute to building human and achieve a decent life for citizens and residents in the emirate.

He pointed out that, in light of the aspirations of the Sports Council towards launching a new phase of sports in the emirate and its keenness on organising the sports sector and applying the principles of governance to the various sports institutions under its supervision, there was a need to have legal legislation through which the Council can carry out these tasks and issue regulations that help it achieve its objectives.

The members of the council discussed a twenty-five article draft law organising the Sharjah Sports Council and put forward their proposals regarding its subjects in all its specialisations.

Dr. Mansour bin Nassar presented the legal opinion on the articles of the draft law and answered all questions aroused by the members.

The women's sport and its near future role was also discussed at the meeting. A number of amendments to the draft articles of the Sharjah Sports Council Law were also amended to cope and get along with council’s functions and competencies in developing sport and supervising sports institutions in the Emirate The Council also went on with its agenda of discussing recommendations on the policy of the Sharjah Sea Ports and Customs Department, which was submitted by the committee to prepare draft recommendations in the Council and was approved by the council.