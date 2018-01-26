Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah International Cycling Tour enhances emirate’s sports and tourism position

He said that the Sharjah International Cycling Tour consists of four stages. These stages are going on different terrain and landmarks in the Emirate of Sharjah including the coastal, mountainous and desert areas that enhance the emirate's position on the world map in the tourist and sports field.

Thanking the organisers, Al-Midfa stressed the Authority’s keenness to sponsor this big event annually, which comes as a continuation of the effort exerted for the event from its inception until its sixth edition. He added that the sponsorship, support and follow-up of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the Crown Prince are behind the success of the event considering it among the most important sports events organised by the smiling emirate every year and supervised by the Sharjah Sports Council.