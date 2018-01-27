Tariq bin Khadem: 5th DHR Conference seeks to better recruit Emirati workforce

He pointed out that, in line with DHR responsibility to rehabilitate national workforce, we seek to better recruit Emirati workforce that relies on knowledge, innovation and development to ensure the continuity of the state of welfare and sustainable development.

Dr. Bin Khadem explained that the general subjects of the conference will address four main issues: knowledge society, presenting applied models for the knowledge society in business environments and interactive communication technology, building the knowledge society and creating promising generations in the knowledge society.

He pointed out that the objectives of the fifth edition of the conference will focus on the core of the processes of building the knowledge society within the broader framework and the ultimate goal of achieving sustainable development.

Dr. Tarek Sultan bin Khadem explained that the knowledge society is the society of the digital revolution with excellence, which contributed to changing relations in the developed societies and its vision of the outside world where information and knowledge became a feature and a measure of the meaning of power and excellence in shaping life styles, artistic taste and values.

He highlighted the achievements of the UAE, especially the Emirate of Sharjah, in terms of development in a record time.

Chairman of DHR added that the conference a number of public and private sectors’ companies will come together under one umbrella to achieve the strategic partnership between both sectors.