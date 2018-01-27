Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi: Our media policy is defined by Emirate’s cultural values and UAE laws

This came during a meeting of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) held on Thursday to discuss the various aspects of the Emirate’s comprehensive media strategy and policy being formally formulated and drafted by a group of eminent academic experts, media professionals and specialists.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that the Council has been working on evolving a unified information policy for the media sector, defining its goals and functions as well as standards and norms in order to strengthen the industry’s role in the building and progress of a cohesive society.

The information policy, as approved by the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), includes the principles and standards governing the organisation, management, control, evaluation and harmonisation of various communication systems and forms, in particular the media, in order to achieve the best social results possible for the overall wellbeing of the nation.

Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council, pointed out that the issue of evolving a unified media policy is especially important given the critical role played by the media in various fields – social, economic, cultural and political - and in light of the rapid technological developments, which have only increased the influence of these areas and their ability to Influence the social stability.

The SMC Secretary General elaborated on the general principles of Sharjah’s media policy, which includes adherence to Islamic principles and moral values of the Emirate of Sharjah, respect for all religious beliefs, tenets of Arab identity and above all, the media’s social responsibility.

He stressed the Council’s keenness to make the most of the potential of the media sector to build a humane and tolerant society for peace, universal brotherhood and constructive dialogue based on positive thinking and respect for the diversity of opinions in the spirit of promoting the distinction between facts and opinions.

The SMC Secretary General said that the Emirate’s media policy would be guided by the Islamic culture and socio-cultural values of Sharjah and the UAE, and the laws and decrees establishing media institutions.

He said that the formulation of the media policy of the Emirate is in the final stages of drafting and compilation, and is based on the laws, regulations and policy notes and documents issued by the Emirate.